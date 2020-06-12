Dear Editor:
On behalf of myself, Boy Scouts of America Troop 60 and the volunteers who allowed me to make my Eagle Scout project a reality, I want to use this letter to thank the local businesses who graciously donated both time and resources to help put a replica of the solar system out on the Longfellow Elementary School playground.
In specific, I would like to thank Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix, Ace Hardware, Pavement Maintenance Services, Hylton Lumber, Sherwin Williams, Riverside Trophies, Chuck McKenna, Brandon Hawkins, Suzanne Miller, Josh Smith and Chuck Murphy.
The coordination and help ensured the overall success of the project, and after being finalized on May 28, it is now more than welcome for passersby to come and enjoy. Thank you, Salida, for being a great town to make an opportunity a reality.
Elijah Wilcox,
Salida