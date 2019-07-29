Dear Editor:
This week I celebrated my 61st birthday with my husband, Tom. We decided to go back in time in Salida in the 1800s with Steve Chapman, dressed in his vintage black attire sporting a black top hat. He greeted us and was our tour guide.
The evening was perfect, cool breeze, moonglow shining through the clouds hanging out, perfect ghost weather. Salida has so much history; the historic town buildings and stories that go with it are still standing, preserving the past for the present and future historians. It was a very exciting and educating tour.
We’re looking forward to Salida’s Heritage Days in September.
Jennifer “Earp” Adamson,
Salida