Park ‘impressive’
On Independence Day, July 4, veterans’ groups dedicated the expanded Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park at the northwest intersection of U.S. 285 and 50 in Poncha Springs.
Originally, the memorial to county veterans at the town welcome center was smaller and could easily be overlooked by motorists passing by.
Last week’s ceremony celebrated and noted the memorial’s expansion, which now includes eight flags – U.S., Colorado, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and POW/MIA.
The memorial also features monuments to veterans of Korean and Vietnam wars placed on a central star. The original 2002 veterans’ memorial will be placed at the site at a future date.
Last week’s ceremonies recognized the improvements of what is the park’s first phase. Additional landscaping work and features are planned with space allowed for other monuments yet to come.
The Veterans Park represents a part of the improvements under way at the Crossroads of the Rockies Welcome Center. Plans for the $650,000 project called for xeriscaping, picnic areas, dog park, shade structures, paving splitting large- and small-vehicle traffic and dump station relocation.
Thanks to all those entities contributing to make the Veterans Park a reality and especially to those who gave of their time and energy to plan and organize the memorial and to those who helped ensure the project was done properly and on time.
The memorial, including flags and monuments, is impressive. It makes for a fitting tribute to those who served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and to all veterans who have served their country over the years.
Practical application
Supporters of the use of drones in search and rescue have often cited the unmanned aerial vehicles for their potential to assist in operations.
In remarks on Friday in Alpine, Robert Bertram, Chaffee County Fire Protection District chief, noted how the “Alpine drone” has played a role in operations over the past year.
He said the drone, named for the community that helped purchase it in 2018, assisted in the recent recovery of the body of a paddleboarder who drowned in the Arkansas south of Buena Vista.
The chief said the drone was sent upriver from a staging area to find and track the body so emergency personnel could recover it at a safe location.
Use of a drone in the above search and recovery is just one example of how new technology is being used by county search and rescue crews to assist in operations.
The information provided helps make the work safer and more efficient for crews with lifesaving potential for search and rescue subjects.
At its July Fourth celebration this year, Alpine raised $4,500 to go to the fire district and Search and Rescue North. Thanks to all who contributed!
Another river death
Another person died on the Arkansas on Friday when a raft flipped near Bear Creek Rapid just east of Salida, the third fatality on the river this year.
At least 13 people have died in 2019 in rivers and lakes in the state. Most of the fatalities have been attributed to river flows resulting from unusually high snowpack and resulting snow melt.
On the Arkansas, all three deaths have been in areas of river that normally are considered less hazardous sections.
As emergency officials have repeatedly noted, the consistently high water flows since early June have made what in normal years are “easy” stretches of river dangerous.
— MJB