Dear Editor:
For those who believe that a magical vaccine will end this “plannedemic” (spelling is intentional), be aware.
I have two points to make.
1. Any participation in a vaccine program must be voluntary. The Nuremberg Code established after World War II as a result of the Nuremberg trials, provides that informed consent is essential for anyone participating in medical experiments. I cite an article from the New England Journal of Medicine about this topic: nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199711133372006.
2. But, you say, vaccines are not experimental. Not so. I have provided evidence that there is no vaccine data to prove otherwise. This landmark lawsuit, Informed Consent Action Network v. the United States Department of Health and Human Services, which was won conclusively by the action network showed that there was not one single document to prove the safety or effectiveness of any vaccine. This lawsuit and the Nuremberg Code may be legally cited to show the necessity of informed consent for any medical procedure including vaccines. Do your own research. If you work from the provided links you will find ample data to support this: prnewswire.com/news-releases/ican-vs-hhs-key-legal-win-recasts-vaccine-debate-300712629.html and childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/rfk-complaint-against-united-states-department-of-health-and-human-services.
Carolyn Hess,
Salida