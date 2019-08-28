Dear Editor:
I waited too long to write this letter. My backlog of responses and the 500-word limit prevent me from delving deep. I feel like political comedian Trevor Noah, who, in response to the ever-changing news cycle, created a segment called “Ain’t Nobody Got Time for That.”
MJB’s editorial on gun safety legislation: After the recent massacres, he concluded, “Doing nothing is not an option.” Then he finds fault with the simplest gun restrictions and calls for civil discussions. Discussions have been on the plate for decades and are now as meaningless as thoughts and prayers.
Start by banning military assault weapons, intended for war. They have no place in the hands of American civilians. “Guns don’t kill people, people do” is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard. If you can’t buy assault weapons, then you can’t commit mass murder. But I ain’t got time for that.
Frank Waxman’s letter dismisses alternative healing modalities, especially centuries-old acupuncture. For 50 years I have used acupuncture and Chinese herbs to prevent and/or cure many ailments from infections to tendonitis. He has no clue, but I ain’t got time for that.
Mitch McConnell admits he will do anything to prevent Democrats from winning the next election by refusing to bring foreign election interference legislation to the floor. But I ain’t got time for that because Judith Smith uses her 500 words to whine about Democrats using search engines to manipulate elections, but never mentions her Republican heroes who manipulated the last election and will certainly do it again, supported by Russian bots. But I ain’t got time for that.
MJB states that banning U.S. representatives Omar and Tlaib from Israel, due to their religious beliefs, is not aligned with Democratic principles. You got that right, MJB, but then you say, “Routinely, we would be on the opposite side of just about any political question the two congresswomen might support …” Why? and who is the “we”?
Never mind, I ain’t got time for that because Vince Phillips is still living in the golden age of the LiVecchi administration, accusing city council of financial corruption. He pines for the good old days and continues the battle against Drew Nelson. Hiring Nelson was a travesty, but it’s over. I have to let it go because I ain’t got time for that.
So much news, so little time. I’ve used up my 500 words, so stay tuned for another letter soon. I’ve got to address my unalienable rights, family values, trade wars, global warming, immigration, a mentally unhinged president and his cadre of Republican puppets, including our own Cory Gardner, whose silence make them complicit in the unconstitutional and immoral actions of their “king.”
Geez, I am so depleted I need to violate our emperor’s decree and go get some Chinese takeout. But I ain’t got time for that. My cats have designated me “the chosen one” when it comes to their stomachs, and their feeding time is now.
Linda Taylor,
Salida