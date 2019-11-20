Dear Editor:
There is no mystery to the current state of our government, to the condition of our average citizens and to the distortions in our society. Economic, political and social policies prevalent today serve directly to concentrate enormous wealth among a privileged few, deny contentment and comfort to the many and generate or abet chaos worldwide. Efforts of the few to impose their morality on the majority divide and embitter.
We should elect leaders characterized by honesty and integrity, capable of advancing the common good and recognizing our highest aspirations, willing to look outside as well as inside the country for solutions to shared problems, able to distinguish fact from demagoguery and while acting pragmatically, driven to respecting American ideals and generally accepted standards of behavior.
We must require of ourselves honesty, responsibility, empathy, fairness, respect and compassion. We must understand that the differences among us – in ethnicity, education, experience, expertise … – are sources of strength and resilience.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida