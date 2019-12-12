Dear Editor:
On Sept. 18, 2018, I placed the mayor/council on notice concerning the indemnification liabilities assumed by the city when the Salida Natural Resource Center Development Corp. dissolved. The city and its attorney never responded.
City council instead approved Resolution 2018-53, including the open-ended obligation “The City of Salida hereby agrees to defend and indemnify the five outgoing SNRCDC board members for any potential claims arising out of their service on the SNRCDC board and for errors and omissions while acting in their official capacity as SNRCDC board members.”
This responsibility was unquestionably a multiyear obligation. In the 2018 Audited Financial Statements – and 2019 budget – no money is reserved to fund a municipal obligation to defend and indemnify SNRCDC board members. If the city did not fund it, this liability obligation should have been approved by vote of the people.
Lee Phillips, who previously represented Salida, stated, “Indemnity obligations that are unlimited in scope and duration are multiyear financial obligations that appear to violate TABOR. Even narrowly drafted indemnity clauses may violate the requirements of TABOR if they arguably extend past the local government’s current fiscal year.”
Now the city has agreed to an even riskier indemnity obligation, despite the written warning I provided prior to the vote. They assumed responsibility for a potential environmental cleanup whose cost could dwarf the purchase price of the property. This is how Union Pacific describes the obligation dumped on the city:
“From and after closing, buyer will release seller, and, to the maximum extents permitted by law, indemnify, defend and save harmless seller, its affiliates, their employees, agents, officers, successors and assigns, from and against any and all suits, actions, causes of action, legal or administrative proceedings, claims, demands, fines, punitive damages, losses, costs, liabilities and expenses, including attorney’s fees, in any way arising out of or connected with known or unknown condition of the property (including, without limitation, any contamination in, on under or adjacent to the property by any hazardous or toxic substance or material), or any federal, state or local law, ordinance, rule or regulation applicable thereto, including, without limitation, the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
“The foregoing will apply regardless of any negligence or strict liability of seller, its affiliates, or their employees, agents or officers.”
Considering the historical use of railroad property, risk of environmental contamination is very real. Does the city even understand the danger? It appears Salida actually paid UP for the privilege of assuming their corporate risk.
Once again the city has not set aside money to cover the UP indemnification obligation. The city assumed yet another unfunded multiyear liability, so TABOR required a vote of the people. Nothing in the 2019 budget reflects adequate contingent financial planning.
Our current mayor/council disregarded sound financial principles in pursuit of their personal agenda. Why can’t Salida simply follow the law when it comes to assuming municipal debt and liabilities?
Jim LiVecchi,
Salida