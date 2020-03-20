Dear Editor:
The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus has cause severe shortages of available food in our community. At the same time many in our community find themselves facing layoffs and limited working hours, which will affect their ability to pay bills and buy needed food.
These, as well as other situations, have put extreme pressures on facilities such as The Grainery Ministry along with other food pantries in the area.
The Grainery serves the Salida community along with many coming from Saguache, Fremont and Park counties. If you don’t know about The Grainery, we are the largest open shelf pantry in Chaffee County.
During the month of December 2019 we provided food for over 1,500 individuals, which includes adults, seniors and children.
As we encounter increased demand for our services due to the virus epidemic, we are asking our community to come to the aid of those in need. We purchase food from Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs once a month, but they are unable to supply all that we need. We are asking the community to come together and support The Grainery with donations of canned goods to help resupply our shelves.
Canned goods, such as beans (any kind), mixed vegetables, soup, tuna or canned chicken as well as dried beans, rice, peanut butter and macaroni and cheese, are items that we need to supply the increased demand. The demand continues to get higher but our supply is dwindling.
We do thank you in advance for the support we receive from the Salida community. Your donation can be delivered to The Grainery Ministry, 1348 E St. (by the laundromat), between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Monday and Friday. We ask that you continue to pray for the ministry of The Grainery as we seek to serve our community.
Steve Lander, vice president,
The Grainery Ministry