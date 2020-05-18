Opposed to alcohol in parks May 18, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:To Salida City Council:I am strongly opposed to allowing alcohol in any of our city parks. I agree with all of the reasons cited in the May 8 editorial.Please rethink your first reading approval.Candy Minke,Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit