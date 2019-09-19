Dear Editor:
“Lock her up.” This disgraceful chant still rings out at Trump’s frequent Nuremberg rallies.
The “rationale” for this chant is Hillary’s use of a private server. After innumerable investigations, all that turned up were two emails marked “c” – the lowest level of classification. These two emails were just morning phone call lists. Hardly a threat to national security or a justification for locking her up.
On the other hand, Trump has been a continuous threat to our national security. After Trump revealed top-secret intelligence to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in the Oval Office, the CIA decided he was such a security risk that they were compelled to retrieve a spy who had close ties to Putin. We thus lost a priceless resource for our national security.
Just a few days ago, Trump tweeted a picture of an Iranian missile failure. This disclosed top-secret methodology compromising another vital intelligence resource.
Until last week, when the news media reported it, Trump was blocking military aid to Ukraine. This was significant as Putin invaded and annexed Crimea, previously a part of Ukraine, in 2014. The military aid was directed to supporting the Ukrainian democracy’s effort to combat Putin. I’m sure Putin was pleased by the funding delay.
There is no strategic value whatsoever in Trump’s incessant support of whatever Putin desires. So, why on earth is he Putin’s lapdog (with apologies to dogs)? Here are some possibilities:
Trump is mentally ill. Trump displays the signs of narcissistic personality disorder. This may explain his constant “joking” about being president for life. And his delusions of autocracy, as embodied by his continuous palling around with dictators like Putin.
Trump is a “useful idiot” (a phrase coined by Lenin). There are multitudinous examples of Trump’s idiocy. A recent one is his abortive attempt to meet with the Taliban at Camp David. Evidently, Trump has been negotiating with the Taliban without inclusion of the Afghan government. Or the Pakistanis, whose influence in this region is immense. I’d recommend “Directorate S” by Pulitzer-prize winner Steve Coll (2018) to learn about this incredibly complex region.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the Russians departed. They instituted a reign of terror, targeting anyone who didn’t follow their obscene version of Islam. Their treatment of women was especially heinous.
I don’t object to negotiating with the Taliban provided all the relevant parties are included. But inviting the Islamists who sponsored those who attacked us on 9/11 to Camp David? Can you imagine how Republicans would have reacted if Obama had done this?
Another possible explanation for Trump’s unconditional support of Putin is that he’s being blackmailed. This could be related either to Trump’s nefarious financial dealings or perhaps to his loathsome personal behavior.
Finally, it’s possible that Trump is simply a traitor. The criminal collaboration between the Trump campaign and Putin, detailed in the Mueller Report, supports this hypothesis.
Whatever the explanation, Trump represents a grave threat to our national security. Lock him up.
Frank Waxman,
Salida