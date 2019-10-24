Dear Editor:
As a former Salida school board member from 2005 through 2013, it is my pleasure to share some information about the building of the new Head Start building in 2005-2006, the new high school in 2012-2013, the new Longfellow in 2013-2015 and major upgrades at Salida Middle School in about 2010.
The new Early Childhood Center/Head Start building was a great effort on the part of Director Ilona Sarai-Witty and her staff in getting grants, working with the district, following through with needed educational programs in preschool age groups and building for the future.
Yet, today these programs are also bursting at the seams.
The new Salida High School was a project only possible because of the Colorado state BEST grant program (about $13 million) that our district received, plus an additional approval of the taxpayers for approximately $19 million in bonds.
The BEST program became our partner and set direction on how the BEST money could be utilized including maximums and minimum using historical enrollments to create maximum growth needs.
We were tied into these calculations for BEST money uses, and the school district had to abide with these forecasts or fund independently.
Financial reserves during recession times were very limited for both ongoing operations, possible major upgrades for the old Longfellow or hopes for a new elementary school.
Salida Middle School received a BEST grant to help replace a severely and dangerous leaking roof, clean the water damage in classrooms associated with the leak and update some heating and cooling needs.
Big needs during recession times also used some financial reserves.
Finally, the Salida School District was the recipient of “leftover” monies ($5 million) from the BEST program for the new Longfellow as other school districts chose not to bond school projects.
Add this to the approval by Salida district taxpayers for approximately $9 million in bonds, and the new Longfellow was a reality.
Again, the state BEST program set the same guidelines for Longfellow as mentioned above for the new high school building.
At this time, the district did choose to add a fifth kindergarten classroom to complement our decision to fund full-day kindergarten and to build a full-size gymnasium rather than a three-quarter-size facility.
These incremental build decisions were totally paid for from limited district reserves that were available at that time because the decision was made to hold reserves in hopes of the new Longfellow being approved.
Rusty Granzella,
Salida