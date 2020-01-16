Dear Editor:
I am writing about Friday’s youth concert at the SteamPlant theater.
This was the ninth annual winter showcase for this region’s young musicians, and what a wonderful way to highlight this area’s young talent!
This sold-out show featured five acts with over 30 kids and would not have been possible without the amazing support of Amicas Pizza, Salida Creative District, Salida SteamPlant Event Center, parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and, of course, the amazing performers themselves.
A special shout-out to our crew: Jeff Shook, Dave Kirchner, Donna Lester, Rick Matiya, Andrea Mossman, Michael Kunkel, Rick Spradlin, Carey Hallett, Kerry Walsh and our amazing emcee, Justin Critelli (aka: Sir Reginald Sledgehammers).
Finally, thank you to the amazing community that supports the arts in our little town.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Trevor “Bones” Davis,
Rok Skool director,
Salida