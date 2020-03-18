Dear Editor:
We are all concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. While I personally think we are overreacting as a society, you may not agree and have your own thoughts as to self-isolation.
I believe we should use our intellect and not our fear to get through this. We should adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and we certainly should wash our hands better and more often.
I’m writing this because this valley has been my home for over 40 years. I also want Salida to remain the wonderful little town it is. While I don’t agree with much of what has changed about Salida in the last 10 years or so, it’s still a damn fine place to live. I have owned a number of businesses in Salida during my time here.
I am concerned that if we all self-quarantine, half of Salida will be shuttered in two months. I lived here during the ’80s when half of downtown was closed; it’s not pretty.
While I share people’s concern, I believe there are ways to help everyone win. If people aren’t willing to eat out and go into stores (which seems to be the case), maybe there are ways that businesses can help themselves. Small businesses rely on cash flow.
Business owners that see your business slowing down, here are a few ideas.
• Offer gift cards or gift certificates online.
• Try to offer takeout (even if you’re not set up for it). Use a text messaging system where they can call in an order, get a text when it will be done and meet them outside your business with order in hand.
•Offer discount cards, say $30 worth of goods or food for $25 or something similar.
The business wins by getting to use your money now to stay in business or if closed help to pay employees. The customer gets a break to take their loved one out to dinner or buy a gift at a later date (when people are more comfortable going out). The discount would help counter the risk the customer is taking to patronize a business that may or may not be open in the future. There is some risk to customers.
• Offer a locals discount, a good idea with or without a pandemic, maybe offer a locals menu, for those of us who keep your doors open in winter. Example: maybe less than a $13 hamburger.
• Have specials or loss leaders to get people into your store.
• Include a free roll of toilet paper with every purchase for those who don’t understand this is a respiratory disease, not an intestinal one.
These are just a few ideas, I’m sure other people will find creative ways to help themselves and their businesses. We are in this together; let’s find a way to get through it together. Salida has always pulled together to help each other – let’s do this. Now, go wash your hands.
Jerry Scavezze,
Howard