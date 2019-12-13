Dear Editor:
The Salida Elks Lodge Veterans Day Supper Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped provide a dinner for our veterans on Nov. 11. We also thank the vets who supported our country when asked and their family members who attended with them.
We thank the Elks Lodge for the use of their facility. We thank the individuals who assisted with preparation of the area, the meal and helping those who required assistance – Yogi, Andrew and Valery Hasselbrink, Sue Marshall, Florida Elk Gretchen Smith, LaRae Bradbury, Linda Cardinelli, Bill Paul, Ed and Kathy Alloy, Brandi Pugh, Brenda Beach, Dave Vigil and Georgia McNabb.
We also thank those who provided the necessary economic support: The Mon-Ark Shrine, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820, The Mountain Mail, the Merle Baranczyk family, Beth and Don Jehle, American Legion Post No. 64, Al and Judy Fear, Ron Smith and Harold and Flo Lofgren,
Thanks to LaGree’s for their special support.
We are rebuilding our energy and look forward to seeing all of our comrades and friends again next year. If we missed naming any friend who helped, it was unintentional and we are truly sorry.
Carl and Karen Hasselbrink,
Salida