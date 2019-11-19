Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but this annual turning-back-the-clock thing always messes with my mind.
It happened again just recently. Every year, it’s the same thing, You can see it coming for a month – it’s right there on the calendar. But when it happens, you’re unprepared. You feel blindsided, disoriented, totally out of synch with the universe.
Your rational mind is still functioning, though. You know exactly what’s happening. And why.
You remember switching to daylight-saving time back in spring. (The second Sunday in March, actually. Before 2007, it was in April.) The change made perfect sense back then, with temperatures warming and days getting longer. Shifting an hour from morning to evening gives people extra leisure time after work, time they can spend outdoors.
So while the shift to daylight-saving time is abrupt, the jolt is a welcome one and readily embraced. Disorienting, sure, but in a pleasurable way. Like when that second glass of wine kicks in.
But downshifting back into standard time is like grinding gears.
For one thing, the change is always accompanied by some cultural weirdness – Halloween, the Day of the Dead. And, occasionally, by the first snow. Then there’s the declining daylight, which has physiological effects on the human brain, sometimes triggering a clinical depression called SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.
And that’s when they decide to start messing with time.
Suddenly, it’s dark at 5 o’clock … In a world that’s getting noticeably colder and darker … It feels like a curtain coming down on life … Talk about clinical: How about the standard time change blues?
What follows are some tips, gained from years of painful experience, for coping with STCB:
• Mind your meds.
If you’re already taking meds (whether prescribed by a physician or yourself), consider temporarily upping your dosage. If you’re not taking meds, consider starting. If you’re too simon-pure to even consider taking meds, reconsider. Remember the old Monsanto motto: “Without chemicals, life itself would be impossible.”
• Do something completely different.
Take up a totally new activity. Learn to play the ukulele or chess or Magic the Gathering. Take a square dancing class. Start spelunking. Take a vacation to a new place, one you’ve always wanted to visit. In short, zap your system with a surge of positive energy.
• Watch Hugh Grant movies.
Years ago, living in Denver, I suffered an acute depressive episode, unrelated to STCB. I cured myself by watching, over a period of several weeks, every Hugh Grant movie I could find. Hugh’s sunny disposition and lovable ineptitude eventually broke through my depression and restored psychological balance.
• Remember: STCB is a temporary condition.
The standard time change blues usually lasts only a week or two. Most people regain their mental equilibrium by Thanksgiving. If you’re still feeling unhinged after New Year’s, this could indicate some underlying mental health issue requiring professional help.
But that’s a story for another time …
Marty Rush,
Salida