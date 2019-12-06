Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Salida Concert Band, thank you to all of the businesses that bought ads in our program. We greatly appreciate each and every dollar received from the community.
Thank you to our generous sponsors: Pampered Soul Med Spa, Phreckles Photography, King Chiropractic, Jennifer Ciancio, Settings Event Rental and Salida Mountain Sports. Each of these sponsors helps us expand the experience for every musician in our program.
We would also like to recognize the students who went made it into the Tri-Peaks League Honor Band: Jake Vold, Jed Green, Bella Kintgen, Ellie Rodak, Maddie Porter, Lane Baker, Sarah Chick and Aubree Ediger.
Last but not least, we look forward to putting on a concert to show what we have worked on this year. We would love to see friends, family and the community at the Salida High School auditorium on Dec. 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.
If you are interested in sponsoring the SHS music department, please contact André Wilkins at awilkins@salidaschools.org.
André Wilkins,
Salida