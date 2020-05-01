Lifting restrictions, protecting public: drawing a fine line
Today, some restrictions are being lifted on some – though not all – nonessential businesses in Chaffee County, allowing select firms to reopen provided they meet certain conditions.
The businesses must complete a lengthy checklist including keeping a log of employee temperatures, wearing face masks, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet between work stations, providing floor markings to maintain distances between customers and providing hand sanitizer for employees and customers, among several others.
Some of the checklist requirements are relatively simple for businesses to meet.
One that is likely to be more of a problem, however, calls for businesses to reduce staff by 50 percent or to 10 or less, whichever is less restrictive, and reduce the number of customers allowed in a store by 50 percent of typical occupancy while maintaining proper distance.
On Thursday afternoon the latter led to customers waiting outside City Market in Buena Vista. If this restriction is still in place in July when there are likely to be far more people in the county, and more people needing groceries, it will be much more of a problem.
Through Thursday evening, the county has a total of 67 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. According to county health officials, of this total 53 cases and 15 deaths are from Salida’s Columbine Manor Care Center.
It has been nearly three weeks since the last confirmed coronavirus case was recorded in the county outside of Columbine Manor, which is at least a bit of positive news for the county as a whole.
This indicates that the steps taken over the past five to six weeks in the county and across Colorado, including the earlier stay-at-home order and the more recent safer-at-home directive, have had a positive impact locally.
It’s all but a certainty, however, that the county will see more COVID-19 cases in the general population as public movement increases both within the community and from elsewhere in the state and nation.
What the county Safe Business Checklist does is allow a limited business opening while providing safeguards for both employees and customers.
Other businesses, namely restaurants, motels and other lodging, will be opening in the next few weeks as guidelines are established.
Some restrictions, such as those limiting the number of customers in a store, may have to be revisited to come up with workable solutions.
As County Commissioner Greg Felt said, local officials are “trying to find that spot between protecting public health and the economic health of the county” while being “as fair and reasonable as possible.”
The idea, he said, is to keep people safe. “If we crash and burn this summer we have a whole new set of problems.”
The business checklist and restrictions are by no means perfect. But they represent steps toward resuming some personal and business activity.
At the same time they put in place conditions to protect individuals while attempting to detect and limit the spread of the disease in the weeks and months ahead.
It’s a fine line, but given the limited alternatives, and the potential consequences, the direction appears reasonable.
Enjoy but be safe
Mild, warm spring weather is in the weekend weather forecast. Enjoy getting out but be safe.
— MJB