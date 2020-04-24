Dear Editor:
My wife and I lived on a small sailboat for many years while sailing around the world.
We often got stuck in places for days waiting for decent weather to continue on our way. Each couple was stuck on their small boat bouncing at anchor, often unable to leave the boat and only able to talk with other boats in the harbor via radio, while we listened to the wind howl and watched how violent the conditions were outside the safe harbor.
If this dragged on too long, inevitably some boat would get impatient and decide to leave. They would get hammered once they got outside the harbor, maybe damage their boat or badly hurt themselves, maybe do OK, but for sure have a miserable trip.
What I learned was this: If the conditions were still terrible and the only thing that had changed was my level of impatience, then I should still stay put. That is exactly what applies today.
The fact that I personally have lost my patience, want to shop or work or recreate has not changed the deadliness of the virus one bit. A wave of infections overwhelming the hospitals who still lack all the gear and testing ability could be as deadly to me next week as last week.
My impatience level has zero impact on the objective conditions of deadliness.
Just as I stayed in the harbor, I’m still staying home.
In the end we safely sailed around the world despite the delays. Others lost their boats.
Rob Dubin,
Salida