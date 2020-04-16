Dear Editor:
Last week was National Public Health Week. In recognition, The Mountain Mail published an article that provided an overview of Chaffee County Public Health’s (CCPH) services and programs.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director, also described CCPH’s management of interagency response to COVID-19 in Chaffee County.
Ms. Carlstrom is incident commander for COVID-19. There are 15 Emergency Support Functions (ESF) which provide the foundation to coordinate support for emergencies and disasters. Public Health and the Medical Services are assigned to ESF No. 8. The incident commander is responsible for coordinating resources and services needed to ensure an appropriate response for public safety.
I commend Ms. Carlstrom on CCPH’s response to quickly disseminate information and education via social platforms, to begin testing early in the pandemic and to collaborate with partners in a countywide effort to minimize COVID-19 spread. She meets daily with her core CCPH team, holds public briefings daily, participates with partner agencies in a weekly town hall meeting, and attends weekly ESF No. 8 meetings with regional partners.
At onset of this pandemic, Ms. Carlstrom swiftly acknowledged its potential to threaten the safety of our community. She communicated strategies to limit the spread, which built community trust in her leadership and in the expertise of the core CCPH response team.
I would like to acknowledge the core CCPH team members who are critical to the COVID-19 response effort. Collectively, the public health registered nurses, Cassondra Franco, Emily Anderson and Sandy Morgan, have almost 25 years of public health experience. They have received extensive training in communicable disease investigations, which is a public health core function mandated by law.
Every week, they spend hours investigating COVID-19 cases, tracing contacts of positive cases, entering case data into centralized Colorado disease reporting database and mailing isolation letters. Not all Colorado public health departments are able to trace contacts and inform them of possible exposure. This is important to reduce transmission in our county.
Sarah Adams and Miki Hodge are coordinating social media and outreach strategies, posting messages, fielding questions from the public and assisting Wayne Urbanas with restaurants’ transition to takeout meals. Annie Macy is tracking pandemic accounting and record keeping.
For the past month, Mike Orrill, Ms. Carlstrom and the Homeless Coalition have been working on strategies to assist homeless individuals and families. Julie Nutter is helping individuals with oral health navigation during this time of restricted access to dental care. To ensure access to integrated health care, Michelle Nay is working with residents during the COVID-19 special enrollment period, and Cheryl Walker continues to enroll children and pregnant women in Medicaid.
My sincere thanks to Andrea Carlstrom and CCPH staff for their dedicated work to limit community transmission of COVID-19 and thus protect the health of our residents.
Also, special thanks to EMS, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, health care workers and Solvista Health for their incredible response. Thanks to Chaffee County commissioners, especially Commissioner Felt, for their support of Ms. Carlstrom and CCPH.
Susan Ellis,
Salida