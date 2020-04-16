Dear Editor:
Dear Chaffee County residents: Last week a letter was published that talked about using cloth face masks. While most of the letter writer’s recommendations were on point, there was one huge problem in that the writer stated that the cloth masks should be thrown out after use.
This may have been the case in non-pandemic times, but this is not the case today. Even the hospital is keeping, sanitizing and reusing masks. The mask shortage is likely to be with us for quite some time.
If you are lucky enough to have a cloth mask, please boil it for at least 10 minutes or wash it well with hot, soapy water daily when in use.
Equally as important, if the predictions of an autumn resurgence are true, you will be needing your mask a few months from now as well.
Home sewing enthusiasts and many local companies are working diligently to provide you with a mask, but it takes time and money, both finite resources. Please wear your mask in public and please, please, do not throw it out.
Sandra Fisher,
Salida