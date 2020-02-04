Dear Editor:
Shame, shame, shame on Cory Gardner, who revealed his true disdain for our democracy and his fealty to Donald Trump when he voted against allowing important first-hand witnesses (e.g., John Bolton) to testify in the Senate impeachment trial. So much for Gardner’s oath to be an impartial juror in the case.
Cory once again failed to listen to his constituents in Colorado. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted during the Senate hearing found that 75 percent of voters nationwide thought additional witnesses should be allowed to testify. There is no reason to think the results in Colorado were much different. Cory didn’t care.
By the time the Senate concluded its trial, even Republicans were acknowledging that Trump had in fact used the power of his office to try to force another country to interfere in our next election, on his behalf. To do this, he surreptitiously withheld important military aid approved by Congress. Cory’s response to this revelation has been, in effect, “So what?” He has hitched his wagon to Trump, the public interest be damned.
No, Cory, we are not going to overlook this and we are not going to forget.
Anne Marie Holen,
Salida