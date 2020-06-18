Dear Editor:
Shop local they say. I wonder how many of the local restaurants buy meat and other food supplies from Scanga, our local meat market? And with downtown parking being at a premium, somehow they have let a select few restaurants use parking spaces for their outdoor dining areas.
Then to top it all off, now a whole section of F Street is closed off to traffic to simply appease a select few restaurant owners. Something here stinks like the devil. I wonder who is getting special considerations for allowing this inappropriate stunt to occur?
If the downtown traffic is to be diverted to appease a select few, should the people not be allowed to vote on it? Why not let all the shops that have to place their stuff on the sidewalks, making passage difficult for someone in a wheelchair to dodge the clutter because their shops are maybe too small, also use a parking place?
I for one will never shop in the downtown area ever again with the exception of one bank, Chaffee Tire and Safeway. Giving serious thought to finding a different tire shop, bank and going to Poncha for groceries.
John Dorpinghaus,
Howard