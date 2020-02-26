Dream, believe and achieve, for me, these three words perfectly capture the essence of all that is America.
“Land of opportunity and land of the free” captivating world travelers for generations; be it past, present or future. One of the planet’s most charitable; full of empathetic hearts and open arms.
This remains a country of endless possibilities to achieve life goals, second chances, a multitude of freedoms, vast and beautiful open terrain… I could go on forever, but you get the gist.
Millions of desperate souls from around the globe would give anything to get here, which makes us so incredibly fortunate to call the United States home.
My own path to America began as a young girl in 1970s Dublin, Ireland where I fell in love with everything American.
Even on an old rabbit-eared, black and white television, shows like The Brady Bunch, The Waltons, Columbo became part of a future dream that I hoped to someday realize. Mary Tyler Moore was the epitome of making it happen.
For 12 long years, from 1981 to 1993, I traveled and lived in six European countries trying to adjust (not always successfully) to a variety of cultures and customs.
With each new challenge kindness was often found, but I never lost my drive to get to America.
In October 1993, with a new fiance from the United States Airforce and a 90-day visa, we headed to the Immigration & Naturalization Service, now known as ICE, office in downtown Los Angeles, Calif. commencing the arduous 5-year process of becoming a U.S. citizen.
Inside the ICE building there were long lines of immigrants like me – so many people hungry for U.S. residency. Providing paperwork, photos and forms became a lengthy process with many return visits to that now familiar building.
A few months after completing my paperwork my green card arrived in the mail (although not green at all) and I happily began seeking work.
With a move to Colorado Springs in the summer of 1995, the process continued with visits and more paperwork at the Denver INS branch.
After four years I was advised to study 100 questions/answers on U.S. history and civics. I studied diligently each and every day.
A few months later testing took place. I had to answer a total of 13 questions and get seven correct.
Sitting nervously in front of a stern-looking official who peppered me with questions like I was in a congressional hearing, I passed with flying colors.
In quick succession, a brief oral and written exam took place ensuring I could correctly comprehend and converse in English.
All that remained was the swearing in ceremony, which I awaited with sweet anticipation.
An official letter arrived in the mail, indicating a 9 a.m. start for Sept. 26, 1998. Arriving an hour early, I took my place in the second row along with a few dozen others from all corners of the world.
Each one of us was presented with a small American flag. I proudly held mine, along with the larger one that I had just purchased a few days before.
In excited unison, there was a resounding chorus of “yes” on pledging allegiance to the flag and defending our new native land. The National Anthem played just before we were pronounced U.S. citizens.
As the room erupted into applause, there were excited hugs all around. We had finally made it.
The special day is precious to me, and will remain so until the day of my passing.
Exiting the building on a sunny fall Denver morning, my toddler son, Ryan, gazed up innocently and asked: “You American now Mommy?” With tears of joy streaming down my cheeks, I gratefully responded, “Yes honey, I sure am.”
Ann Doolan-Fox is a naturalized citizen who lives in Colorado Springs.