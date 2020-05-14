Chaffee Countians are divided and concerned. On one side we are working to relax movement restraints under which we’ve been living. Many are concerned the restraints are leading to economic ruin.
On the other side we are cautioned to not move too hastily, which risks a second and perhaps deadlier wave of the COVID-19 disease.
Both perspectives are valid, and each has experts who support it. Add to this dilemma an absence of specific guidance from federal and state authorities and a seemingly unending change of directives.
Visitors from outside the county are arriving despite admonitions from state leadership regarding the “safer-at-home” phase, which clearly details Coloradans should recreate near their own homes and not visit mountain communities.
Chaffee County hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 tests since April 11, and recent community testing of 13 symptomatic Chaffee County residents were all negative. These results are due in no small part to Chaffee Countians’ adherence to social distancing, wearing face coverings, frequent hand washing and observing gathering restrictions.
Due to the need to transition and gradually reopen Chaffee County to visitors, the state has offered the opportunity to counties to request a variance from state orders. Chaffee County submitted a variance request Friday to place us in better control of our own destiny.
This request (the details of which were covered in Tuesday’s Chaffee County Public Health press release found on our county COVID-19 resource page at chaffeecounty.org) was created in partnership with the Chaffee County interagency crisis management team – consisting of elected and appointed officials from the county, municipalities, school boards and Economic Development Corp. stakeholders. All coordinated and endorsed this request.
Twenty-two other Colorado counties to date have also requested or been granted a variance tailored to their circumstances. Chaffee County qualifies under the broad outlines given due to the stable epidemiological and health care capacity data our county has demonstrated.
If approved, we will carefully monitor health care data to assure best Centers for Disease Control and Prevention practices and requirements are followed to safely and gradually reopen Chaffee County in a phased approach.
We are dedicated to the ongoing response to COVID-19 at all levels of government to continue to balance the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19.
Keith Baker is a Chaffee County commissioner.