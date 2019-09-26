Dear Editor:
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s second annual Cancer Walk on Sept. 14 was amazing. Thank you to all who participated, donated, volunteered and sponsored.
We raised more than $10,000 for local oncology patients. This money will be used to purchase wigs, gas cards for those who have to travel to appointments, welcome bags for new patients, lymphedema sleeves and more.
We had 194 people join us for a nice stroll around the hospital’s new and improved walking trail. Teams and individuals all walked for one cause – to support family, friends and loved ones affected by cancer.
The walk began after a short address by HRRMC employee and cancer survivor April Obholz Bergeler and her husband, Brian. High Country Bank’s Chelsea Sack led all survivors onto the trail.
Thank you to our generous sponsors who donated cash or in-kind goods. They included High Country Bank, Anderson Law Group, Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix, Y & K Excavation, Heart of the Rockies Radiology, Chaffee County Public Health, Laura Marcello, Renee Morris, Kim McMullen and Cathy Casey.
We had a very talented and efficient team of volunteers made up of several hospital and clinic departments that helped organize, promote and run the event. From registration to course marshaling to cleaning up the route, we simply could not host an event of this caliber without their support.
We look forward to continuing to build this community event. See you next year!
Jirka Myers, HRRMC oncology and infusion manager, and
Emily Haynes, HRRMC marketing and public relations specialist