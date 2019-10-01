Dear Editor:
I love the state of Colorado, especially Chaffee and Fremont counties. We have so many things to do here – rafting, hiking, etc.
Unfortunately, I’ve noticed something lately that is becoming really disturbing. My husband, Steven, seems to have appointments every other day in Salida. We live out in Howard, so we drive U.S. 50 quite a bit.
My problem is the amount of trash that’s being dumped on the side of the road. Everything from cups, beer bottles, aluminum cans, soda bottles, tires, napkins, pieces of cardboard … and it goes on and on.
We are all so lucky to live in such a beautiful state. Let’s keep it that way. Throw your trash away.
Stephanie Earp,
Howard