Stay at home to safer at home: restrictions remain
While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis this week modified the state’s “stay-at-home” to a “safer-at-home” model, restrictions remain in place.
The governor’s new rules include stay-at-home orders for older and vulnerable populations except when absolutely necessary.
Other rules specified include:
• Group gatherings are limited as before to 10 or fewer people.
• Essential businesses remain open but with strict precautions for distancing, masks for employees and frequent cleaning.
• Restaurants and bars remain closed except for takeout and delivery.
• Retail businesses may open for curbside delivery as of May 1, with a phase-in of public openings to follow.
• Nightclubs, gyms and spas remain closed.
• Public schools K-12 are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Under safer-at-home guidelines, the governor asks residents to stay at home as much as possible, to wear masks and keep a minimum distance of 6 feet, to recreate within 10 miles of home and to limit interactions to household members.
Gov. Polis said safer at home is not a free-for-all or a time to have parties or get-togethers. Nor is it an excuse not to wear face coverings, to give handshakes or hugs, travel unnecessarily or play pickup games at local parks and sports fields.
Though where COVID-19 cases are heading is an unknown, at this point the stay-at-home or safer-at-home rules appear to be working.
Residents should follow the governor’s directives.
Hospital ‘reopening’
One of the changes in the safer-at-home rules is elective medical and dental procedures can begin with precautions ensuring personal protective clothing and equipment.
For Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, this means the hospital will begin phasing in outpatient surgeries next week.
Over the past few weeks, while the medical center was admitting patients and treating coronavirus victims, many of the facility’s normal operations were temporarily closed.
This included nonemergency patients seeing specialists at the facility, an aspect that is a major part of hospital operations.
Medical center doctors and staff will be taking all precautions, including using protective clothing and equipment. Patients will be limited to 15 per day initially to allow for preparation of exam rooms.
Even with the additional limits and restrictions, the medical center’s resumption of limited operations is good news for patients who would normally visit the hospital’s rural and specialty clinics.
Thoughts, prayers
Residents and staff at Columbine Manor Care Center have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
As of Thursday evening county health officials report 47 (four probable) positive cases of COVID-19 at Columbine, 10 (two probable) resident deaths and nine staff infected.
It’s a devastating toll for the center, for its residents and staff, as well as for family and friends throughout the community.
Thoughts and prayers to virus patients, to families and friends of those who have died, and thanks to the staff for their efforts under impossibly difficult and dangerous circumstances.
— MJB