Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’ll be voting in the Democratic presidential primary on March 3. It’s part of the Democratic Party’s 14-state Super Tuesday extravaganza.
Democrats are having a bad month. They stunk it up with the Iowa carcasses. Impeachment got some critical acclaim but flopped at the box office. Trump’s poll numbers are up dramatically.
Dems can see the Trump train coming at them, full-steam, but they’re frozen on the tracks, a deer in the headlights. They’re trapped in a nightmare … a brokered convention … circular firing squads … blood everywhere …
Party leaders are starting to panic.
Fortunately, the South Hoboken Institute of Technology has a plan.
Political scientists at the institute say the Dems can avoid electoral disaster in 2020. But only if they nominate the right presidential candidate. And they can do this by focusing on three things: Electability. Electability. Electability.
According to the plan, Democrats must choose a candidate, not with their hearts but with their heads. Apply the ruthless logic of national politics and the demographic data. Dance to the beat of the algorithms.
The Hoboken Plan is not based on feelings, ideology, ethics or morality, but on a scientific analysis of the American electorate. Its central thesis: The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate will achieve maximum electability by possessing five personal attributes – four physical, one political. They are:
Politics: moderate.
By definition, the Democratic Party is liberal and the American electorate is moderate. Therefore, the further left Dems go for a presidential candidate, the less the electability. The sweet spot for their candidate will be slightly left-of-center.
Race: White.
The race barrier was shattered by Barack Obama, obviously. But at the presidential level, white is still easier to elect than black.
Gender: male.
The gender barrier is ready to be broken. But residual bias against a woman president lurks in the corners of the American psyche, both male and female. A woman presidential candidate runs with an electoral handicap, slight but very real.
Sexual orientation: straight.
In 2020, gays are elected mayor, governor and to Congress. But at the national level, the American electorate remains too conservative for a gay president. A gay presidential candidate would be running against a powerful headwind.
Age: young.
Young presidential candidates always create more excitement than their older opponents – but only if the age gap is generational. Trump is turning 74. A Democratic candidate in their mid-50s or younger gains a significant electoral advantage.
Question: Which (if any) of the 11 Democrats still alive for the New Hampshire primary possesses the plan’s five golden attributes for maximum electability? Young. Straight white male. Moderate.
Answer: Michael Bennet.
Of course, Bennet has zero name recognition outside Colorado. But people get famous overnight now. As Democratic presidential nominee, he’d instantly become a household name: Michael Bennet. With one “t.”
(Author’s note: As I finished this letter, Michael Bennet dropped out of the race. Would John Hickenlooper reconsider?)
Marty Rush,
Salida