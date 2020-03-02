Dear Editor:
The Trump administration is taking the ostrich burying its head in the sand approach to the coronavirus. We are doing as close to zero testing as is practically possible. If you don’t look for coronavirus, you will not find it, and if you don’t find it, then it must not exist, right?
Other much-smaller countries are performing tens of thousands of tests. South Korea has performed over 30,000 tests and has just started drive-through testing. Meanwhile, the United States, as of Feb. 26, has performed 445 tests total. That’s right, in a country of 320 million that has more air travel than any other country on Earth, we have done 445 tests!
Trump had previously cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, we are unprepared and slow off the ball when it comes to the hundreds of thousands if not millions of test kits and dozens of fast-response teams that will be needed if this thing starts appearing in clusters of communities spread around the country.
We have seen in other countries that it only takes one undetected infected person to spread the infection to dozens and then thousands. But Trump assures us we don’t need to worry because we don’t see community spread here. Oh, I feel so much safer now.
It is reassuring to know we have a politician in charge of the response instead of say, a Ph.D. in infectious diseases. This is starting to feel like a “heck of a job, Brownie” moment.
Michael Kirtley,
Salida