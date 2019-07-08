Dear Editor:
Risking the backlash of liberals and conservatives alike, I challenge everyone, for the sake of clear and unambiguous communication, to agree that definitions matter.
Writers and speakers on both sides of the political spectrum use words and expressions in a context at variance with their given definitions. Meaningless debates result in which neither participant understands what the other party really means.
When Democrats running for office declare they are socialists because they believe universal health care should be enacted on their “first day in office” (another useless phrase), they are ignoring (at their peril) the definition of socialism: “a system of social organization in which the means of producing and distributing goods is owned collectively by a centralized government that often plans and controls the economy” (American Heritage Dictionary, fourth edition, 2009).
Neither universal health care nor other social programs being proposed come close to the definition of socialism. Calling themselves “democratic socialists” simply muddies the water. A totally new word is needed to convey the desire to help lift up those in our country who are most in need.
Perhaps something like “compassionist” would convey the “Do unto others” motivation behind these proposals. Many voters who would never allow themselves to be called socialists would readily adopt the label “compassionist.”
Conservatives have done no better. The Mountain Mail’s July 3 guest opinion (reprinted from the Colorado Springs Gazette) took issue with the use of “concentration camps” to describe the detention facilities being used to incarcerate the thousands of immigrants arriving at our southern border.
Mr. Baranczyk emphatically agreed in his July 5 editorial. Unfortunately, the arguments in both pieces are based on defining the phrase “concentration camp” to mean something beyond its simple and clear-cut definition.
The American Heritage Dictionary defines a concentration camp as “a camp where civilians, enemy aliens, political prisoners and sometimes prisoners of war are detained and confined, typically under harsh conditions.”
No mention is made regarding where the detainees came from or how they were apprehended. No mention is made regarding the underlying reasons responsible for the harsh conditions. (Nor is there any mention of mass murder. The Nazi camps of WWII were not only concentration camps, they were extermination camps, a distinction often overlooked.)
The camps on our southern border consist of detention facilities where civilians have been detained and confined, with unconscionable overcrowding and harsh conditions. If we are to believe that definitions matter, these camps are indeed concentration camps. Remove the harsh conditions and begin treating these desperate human beings with compassion and dignity as brothers and sisters (see the “Do unto others” rule cited above), and we might then correctly refer to them as internment facilities.
That said, the remainder of the Gazette piece calling for Congress to “fight for an immigration system that works for our country and those striving to live here” is perfectly in keeping with those values we hold dear in America, a nation of immigrants. Let’s do it!
Dan Bishop,
Salida