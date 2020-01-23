Recent statements by Commissioner Keith Baker and possible actions by commissioners would negatively impact one of Chaffee County’s largest business sectors and indicates a move toward a anti-business stance.
Baker said, “We don’t want 12,000-square-foot trophy houses. … We don’t want this … they can go to Big Sky, Montana, and hobnob with Hollywood producers there.”
I’m sure any Colorado counties would welcome any similar kind of development.
Baker in effect said, “We don’t want your business that you might bring with you, and we don’t want you. Chaffee County is closed to business.”
But a bigger anti-business action sitting before commissioners is a proposal to levy a fee on all county short-term rentals.
There are 271 short-term rentals in the county. Commissioners are considering a recommendation from RPI Consultants of Durango requiring all short-term rental owners to pay the county $1,740 “recovery fee,” plus license and permit fees up to $2,000 annually.
In addition, short-term rental owners would be required to allow inspections regardless of whether the rental was built to code, and if it is not already classified “commercial” would be so designated.
This would result in much higher real estate taxes. Action by commissioners to implement such a fee would significantly and negatively impact the short-term lodging sector.
Such action is anti-business, given all the dollars generated positively impacting Chaffee County’s economy.
The “recovery fee” as called by commissioners is really a tax, just like taxes to fund the Humane Society, the library district, hospital district, Envision, etc.
Under Colorado tax law, commissioners would be accountable for how the money is spent. Not so as a fee.
Ideas of how the money would be spent range from “I don’t know” to subsidizing low-cost housing and paying for inspection services such as water and sewer.
Some rentals might be part of a central water and sewer system, like those in Garfield.
What are other counties in Colorado doing with short-term rentals?
• Gunnison County has no licensing, no permits, no fees and all short-term rentals are classified residential.
• Telluride/San Miguel County charges $165 annually.
• Grand County charges $25 annually.
• El Paso County charges $119.
• Boulder County four-year fees are $105.
• Alamosa County has no taxes or fees for short-term rentals.
• Mesa County/Grand Junction: property tax only.
• Eagle County: residential property tax only.
• Summit County: no fees, licensing or permits and does not consider these rentals commercial real estate.
• Breckenridge, which has 3,400 short-term rentals and is responsible for drafting all charges within its jurisdiction: A one-bedroom short-term rental has an annual charge of $30; a studio is $25; two-bedroom is $50; three-bedroom is $75; four bedrooms or more, $100.
• Lake County charges $90 annually.
• Denver with thousands of short-term rentals charges $25 annually.
Chaffee County short-term rental owners already collect sales tax, lodging tax, pay commercial real estate taxes and pay taxes on all equipment and furnishings.
On average, short-term rental owners only achieve 30 to 45 percent occupancy. Many owners are happy to break even after all other taxes and fees are paid.
Chaffee County says there are 271 short-term rentals here including bed-and-breakfasts and vacation rentals.
Many short-term rental owners have indicated if the nearly $2,000 annual fee is implemented, they will have to go out of business.
This will negatively impact the county with diminished sales and lodging tax and other taxes and fees.
Short-term rental owners hire people to clean, improve facilities, cook and provide other guest services. Closure of short-term rentals will result in a diminished tax base too.
If the number of short-term rentals is diminished, it will negatively impact tourism and secondary services.
Without an adequate number of short-term rentals, recreation services such as Monarch Mountain, river rafting, mountain biking, festivals, concerts like Seven Peaks, restaurants and microbreweries will also be negatively affected as the trickle-down effect occurs.
A motel is fine to stay in for several days, but out-of-town guests and our many vacationing families need other lodging options for longer stays with kitchens, multiple bathrooms and bedrooms.
I’m sure other Colorado counties will be happy to pick up all the business turned away because the actions of our commissioners will say to visitors, business owners and vacationers, “We don’t want you, and sorry, Chaffee County is closed for business.”
If you are opposed to economic suicide in the short-term rental sector by our commissioners, please write, email or call Chaffee County commissioners and tell them. You can contact them via chaffeecounty.org.
Dan Jones is a Chaffee County businessman.