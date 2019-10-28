Dear Editor:
Everyone in Chaffee County and all the towns seem to agree that affordable housing is one of our biggest challenges.
The Envision study, the county’s comprehensive plan and officials representing the towns of Buena Vista and Salida have all expressed alarm over the spiraling high cost of housing.
Our workforce is priced out of the market.
An informal poll of attendees at a presentation of the new comprehensive plan at the SteamPlant agreed that affordable housing needs to be in the $600-$900 a month range.
Try to find housing for a family of four for less than $1,300 a month. Utilities are usually extra.
So why are there Chaffee County ballot questions for voters that ask for new taxes and higher taxes?
Oh yes, this tax or that tax adds just a few dollars – but, add up the “few dollars” and the sum total equals more than a few dollars, especially if you’re on a fixed and/or limited income.
We can’t fund all of our preferred projects with tax dollars, no matter how good they are.
Higher taxes mean higher housing and living costs.
Vote “no” on all taxes.
Dan Jones,
Salida