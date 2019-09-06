Dear Editor:
I do not think any American will forget where they were on 9/11 when 3,000 Americans were murdered in the collapse of the World Trade Center.
Most people know there were 19 hijackers who flew two airplanes into the towers and 15 were from Saudi Arabia, our ally. President Bush later let the bin Laden family and other important Saudis leave America. Why?
Another interesting item appeared in the Denver Post two years later in a small column, “How they voted,” i.e., Colorado senators in Washington.
There was a bill to withhold 28 pages about the role of Saudi Arabia in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. I was very angry when I read that information about the destruction of the World Trade Center would be withheld from the American people. I still am angry. Of course, Sen. Wayne Allard and Sen. Ben Campbell voted in favor of the bill. Why?
I wrote letters of inquiry to Sen. Allard and Sen. Campbell about this hiding of intelligence and never received an answer.
I also gave letters in person to Sen. Mark Udall, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. Cory Gardner when they visited Salida or Buena Vista. All three smiled and said they were aware of the 28-page issue and would get back with me. All three had a million-dollar smile and a hearty heartfelt handshake. My mailbox is still waiting for a reply.
Even the Denver Post came out for release of the 28 pages. But we must remember our country does billions in trade with Saudi Arabia selling airplanes and missiles, which give jobs in America’s armament industry.
President Donald Trump embraced their leader and said they are our friends. Even after they killed reporter and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi for telling the truth about the dictator in Saudi Arabia and the many human rights violations, Trump embraced them.
So did the deaths of 3,000 Americans really mean anything, or were their deaths collateral damage?
Next time you see Sen. Bennet or Sen. Gardner on a whistle-stop campaign, ask them about the release of the 28 pages.
David Hester,
Buena Vista