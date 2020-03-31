Dear Editor:
For decades there has been vocal support for housing our teachers, our medical staff, our servers, our builders and other essential members of our workforce who deserve the opportunity to live near where they work and build equity for their families and future generations.
Well-grounded evidence (two Housing Needs Assessments, multiple city surveys and a consensus of elected officials whose constituents understand the need) tells us there’s a critical lack of affordable housing. Salida’s comprehensive plan directs us to solutions. Our job is to execute what we’ve told ourselves we should do.
I understand that neighbors fear change. We are all anxious about what appears to threaten us. However, giving locals the opportunity to own homes that will be lived in year-round, by someone you know, someone who keeps things running around here, is an antidote to fear.
These homes provide stability, security and make for a stronger, diverse community. If we are truly all in this together, then let’s direct our collective action at things we can affect and demonstrate our investment in our community.
A recent letter to the editor unfortunately presented the case against affordable housing within the city using misleading, overinflated math and other factual errors that serve to scare and divide the community. City resources and efforts should be directed at supporting affordable housing for community members who serve us all.
The city’s comprehensive plan explicitly lays it out. Just read the Chaffee Housing Trust’s application to the city, page 10 of the March 16 city council and Planning Commission work session packet, Section 2 – Review Standards (cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/3.16.20-Packet.pdf).
Together, we can tackle this housing challenge.
Read McCulloch, executive director,
Chaffee Housing Trust