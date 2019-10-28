Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I just turned 70, and I’m suddenly interested in longevity. As in longevity research. Longevity statistics. Longevity’s effects on the human body, otherwise known as aging.
What follows are some highlights from my longevity studies. And some questions to ponder during these lengthening twilight hours of autumn …
The Hayflick Limit established that our soma (body) cells divide a finite number of times (around 50) before stopping and eventually dying. It’s called cell senescence. In other words, the human body is programmed to die.
– Why would we evolve this way?
– For Christians: Why did God plan it this way?
Over a very long period of time, human life expectancy remained stable – consistently low. Through the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods, the Bronze Age and Iron Age, in Greece and Rome, China and Japan, from Medieval Europe to Colonial America, a human lifespan averaged between 30 and 40 years.
In the 20th century, life expectancy suddenly shot up like a rocket. Like into the 60s, nearly doubling.
– Why? What changed?
(Points for any variation of “advances in medical science” and “improvements in public health.” Extra points if you mentioned “infant mortality rates.” Before the 20th century, infant mortality rates were astronomical, skewing the data. In fact, in Olden Times, if you managed to survive your childhood, you had a good chance of living into your 60s.)
Worldwide, life expectancy is now 72 years. There are significant disparities between developed and Third World countries. The nation with the highest life expectancy is Monaco at 89; the lowest is Sierra Leone at 52.
Life expectancy for Americans is 78 years. In 1950, older (older than 65) Americans represented 8 percent of the population. It’s now 16 percent. In 2030, it will be 21 percent – 73 million Americans.
– True or false: Our society’s perception of old age has changed in recent decades.
– If true: What does the baby boom generation have to do with it?
On the frontiers of medical science, clinical researchers are exploring ways to extend the human lifespan. They’re focusing on stem cells and genetics. The research is funded by tech billionaires like Larry Ellison (Oracle) and Peter Thiel (PayPal), and promoted by futurists like Ray Kurzweil (Google director of engineering).
They’re betting on an imminent breakthrough in longevity medicine, and they’re smart people.
– Imagine if people routinely lived to be 100, 120 or 150 years old. What would be some consequences – social, economic, political – of such radical life extension?
– What happens if these longevity meds and procedures are ultra-expensive and not covered by health insurance and are available only to the wealthiest Americans?
Bonus question: Tithonus is a Greek mythological figure. He asked the gods for eternal life, and the gods granted his wish. How do you think it turned out for Tithonus? (Hint: He should have asked for eternal youth.)
Marty Rush,
Salida