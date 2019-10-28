Dear Editor:
As someone who grew up in Salida and attended Colorado Mountain College, I wanted to offer my perspective on what a partnership with them will mean to the community.
After graduating high school, I opted to follow the traditional college route and enrolled in a four-year university. Within a couple of years I determined that this approach was not the right fit for me and moved back home.
That realization, however, came with a big price tag. I returned home with significant college debt. If the CMC option had existed back then, my debt load would have been a fraction of what I incurred.
Many years later I enrolled in a nursing program offered by CMC in Salida at the time. I was fortunate enough to have Peg Arnett as my professor and mentor. She was an amazing teacher who provided incredible leadership. She also had a great understanding of our community. In addition, this high-quality education was very affordable.
I resigned from my company in order to pursue a full-time degree. Given that I had a young family, this choice would not have been possible if not for the low price of the CMC offering.
By the way, back then Salida was in a service area with CMC and not in district like the 5A ballot initiative proposes. If passed, what I considered affordable will become even more so. Students will only pay $80 a credit hour in district versus $170 a credit hour in a service area.
I believe that as a community we are going to have to address the growth issues that exist in our schools. We can do this either on our own or with a partner. Given my rewarding experience with CMC and the quality education I received, my vote will be to support the partnership with them.
D. Zachary Zeiset,
Salida