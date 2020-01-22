Dear Editor:
Chaffee County voters do matter. On Nov. 6, 2018, Chaffee County cast 11,151 votes for our preferred representative in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.
We cast a majority 5,506 votes for Democrat Stephany Spaulding and a lesser 5,035 votes for Republican Doug Lamborn. However, our votes didn’t count.
The 5th Congressional District begins in Colorado Springs, then moves south to the Arkansas River and heads upstream, swallowing Cañon City along the way, and ultimately it meanders up and through Chaffee County, where its slippery tail ends.
Fortunately, during that same 2018 general election, Colorado voter’s passed Amendment Y (Chaffee County also approved the amendment – voting Yes 7,284 and No 3,149). The amendment establishes independent commissions who will define congressional electoral districts. The intent was to make districts more representative and less political.
Also, every 10 years a population census is taken, and in Colorado that census is required for any congressional redistricting. In conjunction with the previous 2010 census, the state’s Republican legislative body redrew our 5th Congressional District map, which has served to effectively deny your vote.
Colorado is expected to gain one congressional representative with the 2020 census due to our steady growth. Congressional redistricting will occur, and if the new independent commissions play a meaningful role, our voices might once again be heard.
So, please do participate in the upcoming 2020 census and stay aware of the redistricting process.
Erick Miller,
Salida