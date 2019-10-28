Dear Editor:
I would like to thank all the generous people who made the Kent Haruf Celebration such a success:
The Kent Haruf Celebration Committee: Marybeth Anderson, Nancy Mallett, Jody Bol, Lura McKinley, Leana Bowman, Suzy Patterson, Katie Davis, Carol Samson, Jennifer Dempsey, Ann Marie Swan, Luann Hammer, Janet Williams and Sorel Haruf.
The presenters: Ritesh Batra, Greg Schwipps, Peter Brown, Mark Spragg, Sorel Haruf, Kent Thompson, Sue Hodson and Ramazan Yigit.
Host families: Roberta Smith, Colleen Kunkle, Suzy Patterson and Jody Bol.
Also: Amicas restaurant – Whitney; David Curtis Video Productions; Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Scott Peterson; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce; Collegiate Peaks Bank; Salida SteamPlant, Michael Varnum; Patrick O’Brien, Rick Spradlin; Colorado Central Magazine, Mike Rosso; Salida Sign Factory, Steve Kucera – website;
Penguin Random House – donation of copies of “Our Souls at Night”; Judy Reese – publication; Bruce Warren – coffee; Lisa Marvel – consultation; Kathy Haruf – bookmarks, programs, posters; Chaney Haruf – play program cover art; Carol Samson – production of “The Tie That Binds.”
Cathy Haruf,
Salida