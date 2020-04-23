Chaffee County residents are understandably concerned about recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Chaffee County leaders made human health and safety our priority at the outset of the crisis. Chaffee County Public Health has done yeoman service in coordinating efforts to prevent a community-wide outbreak.
Even as our interagency team focused on defeating the COVID-19 threat, we considered recovery. We actively sought out authorities speaking on this subject and noted several themes, so we began outlining our Chaffee County plans.
These themes included data-driven planning, condition and criteria-driven (rather than calendar-driven) milestones, phased approaches and empowering residents and business owners to control their own destinies.
The federal government outlined a restoration and recovery plan last week, and Gov. Jared Polis described his plan for an orderly restoration and recovery for Colorado Tuesday.
Confident our recovery plans are on the right track, our interagency team, which includes Chaffee County Public Health, Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and elected officials from Chaffee municipalities, is moving forward to make the best, most informed decisions we can to reopen and plans will be unveiled soon.
We truly want to empower business owners and operators and see them return to vibrancy as soon as possible. We want to get this right.
Similarly, the county commissioners recently established the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team (CCERT) to facilitate survival of small businesses and economic well-being of residents. CCERT is using existing organizations such as the Economic Development Corp., Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, Upper Arkansas Workforce Development Council, the chambers of commerce, local banks and others, along with several industry-focused working groups, to help businesses navigate the CARES Act and other benefits programs.
Empowered with clearer guidance from federal and state officials, the Board of County Commissioners, municipalities, Chaffee County Public Health, the Economic Development Corp. and others will accelerate our efforts to begin returning to a more normal life in Chaffee County.
Keith Baker is a Chaffee County commissioner.