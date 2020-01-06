Dear Editor:
The Salida Community Center would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for making this year’s Community Christmas Dinner a huge success.
We would like to thank Jeanine Zeman for doing an awesome job organizing all of the volunteers. A special thank you to Jeff Yoast and Ira Curry for manning the kitchen and to Don Potts from Shallots. Ken Brandon was so much help and helped a great deal with recycling.
We would like to thank all of those members and friends of the Salida-area community for supporting the fourth annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Salida Community Center.
Numerous volunteers helped by setting up, serving, delivering meals and cleaning up at the end of the dinner.
The major support and donations came from the following businesses, organizations and individuals: Rotary Club of Salida, Monarch Community Outreach, First Street Flooring, High Country Bank, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Powder Monarch LLC and Mount Shavano Ski Rental.
Numerous other contributions have been and are still being received in support of the dinner.
Elaine Allemang, director, and
Paul Smith, president of the board,
Salida Community Center