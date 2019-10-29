Proposition DD: No
Voters in the Nov. 5 election will decide Proposition DD, which if approved will legalize and regulate sports betting through the state’s casinos in Black Hawk, Cripple Creek and Central City.
After paying for administrative costs, annual proceeds to the state estimated at $14.9 million for the first five years from sports betting would be dedicated to funding the Colorado Water Plan.
Putting $15 million annually toward water projects is not a lot of money when even relatively small projects run into hundreds of millions in cost.
At first glance, it’s tempting to say, “Why not?” Those betting on sports are going to place their wagers on just about anything, so why not put a tax on betting and have the state get a small piece of the action.
Those betting now use the black market or go through the internet, which is not regulated.
But we question the amount set aside for addiction treatment. Referred to voters by state legislators, DD dedicates $130,000 annually to be used to treat gambling addictions. The amount is fixed and will not grow as revenues increase over the years.
Setting aside less than 1 percent of initial revenues to be used to treat addictions does not make sense. It’s a paltry sum that will do little if any good treating gambling addicts.
Further, the amount is fixed, which means the amount will have less and less impact on treating the addiction over time.
The least legislators could have done was set a percentage to be collected, which would have meant that, though small, revenues set aside for addiction treatment would grow over time along with total amounts wagered.
As it is, the $130,000 for addiction treatment is a joke. Voters should say “No!” to Proposition DD.
If legislators are serious about providing help for gambling addicts, a set percentage with a meaningful amount should be included in the question.
Proposition CC: No
Earlier, The Mail recommended a “No!” vote on Proposition CC, the other statewide question before voters in the Nov. 5 general election.
CC would permanently allow the state to keep all revenues it collects above state revenue limits and spend it on public schools, higher education and transportation.
Presently, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, approved by state voters in 1992, limits the amount of money the state can collect and spend each year based on inflation and population growth.
For the 2019-20 budget year, this limit totals about $15 billion.
If CC does not pass, it means excess funds collected would be refunded to taxpayers through property tax benefits and state income tax returns.
One issue we have with CC is that it would permanently eliminate all TABOR refunds. We might have looked at the question differently if it were set for, say, just a three- or five-year period.
Another concern is that though ballot language spells out that funds would be used for public schools, higher education and transportation, future legislatures could decide to put the money anywhere legislators decide without voter approval.
Vote “No!” on Proposition CC.
Confined, contained
With a foot-plus of snow falling on southern Chaffee County early Monday and more in the forecast for today and Wednesday, the Decker Fire south of Salida just might be moving from “confined” and “contained” to “extinguished.”
Crews now have to wait a few days for snow to melt before being able to continue repair work on lines created to halt the fire’s spread.