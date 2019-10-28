Dear Editor:

Thank you to everyone for my cards, congratulatory wishes and those who attended my 30-year surprise party. My co-workers are the best and they even pulled off the best surprise anyone could ask for.

It is heartwarming to know that I have touched so many people in our great community. It is great seeing the sparkle in the eyes of all the children who visit our library.

I can’t believe it has been 30 years since I began my job at Salida Regional Library. I have enjoyed it and look forward to being here for a while longer.

Becky Nelson,

children’s librarian,

Salida Regional Library