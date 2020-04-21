Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on the way Gov. Jared Polis has handled the coronavirus. He has handled it in a poor way, shutting down businesses and hurting the Colorado economy.
I know it is not all his fault – it is the Republicans and Trump’s fault – but the way he is handling it by not communicating with the public and sitting on his butt and letting things go and not providing the testing …Mr. Polis doesn’t get that Colorado is suffering.
Our big and small businesses are urged to take a loan to solve the problem, which is not smart because you have to pay it back and under the Trump administration they don’t care about boosting the economy.
Joe Biden spoke on CNN last week and said it will take a long time to get the economy back to the way it was, and it will take three to four years – that is, if he takes office in November.
Polis needs to open Colorado’s economy quickly because businesses in Colorado are losing money, even in Salida where we have had to cancel our summer events, which is a loss.
I understand people protesting at the governor’s office in Denver. Polis knows that he is lame duck governor; he knows that in order to get re-elected in two years he needs to show leadership and feel people’s pain for people out of work and losing money, and he needs the people’s trust. If he extends the stay-at-home order it will make people angry.
It is Trump’s fault for not dealing with this early on, but Polis refuses to take responsibility for his state. Look at his track record. Open everything up this week or lose in two years.
Adam Martinez,
Salida