Dear Editor:
As the COVID-19 pandemic has sickened millions and killed hundreds of thousands around the globe, our individual and governmental responses have revealed much about our personal and societal values.
Although the illness has been devastating for Columbine Manor, most of the county has so far been spared the racking cough, bone-breaking chills and agonizing muscle pain that victims endure. But although everyone in Chaffee County is reeling from the social and economic impacts that have upended their lives, our community has responded with the most unselfish and magnanimous spirit imaginable.
While other communities have staged belligerent protests against quarantine and isolation measures, our county has displayed the utmost compassion and generosity for our vulnerable residents.
Our thanks and gratitude are offered to all the individuals and entities who have offered their selfless support: Bob Nicolls and Monarch Mountain for protective equipment; Christopher Kolomitz for the tent; Brian Behn, Josh Hadley and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services for the trailer and all the support; Andrea Carlstrom and Chaffee County Public Health for all the guidance and hard work; P.T. Wood, Pure Greens and Purcell Manufacturing for all the hand sanitizer; Greg Felt for rattling cages; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center physicians and nurses for all the help with critical patients.
Gabby and Rosie Emslie for the love and kindness packs; Melissa Scott and the Pony Patch kids for their beautiful parade; Longfellow Elementary, Salida Montessori and Salida Middle School for the sanitizer wipes; Jonathan Fast and Walmart for merchandise support; Rhonda Bellavia for enthusiastic kindness; Pinon Real Estate for quarantine housing.
Grace Church for the gift bags and cookies; Elizabeth Jehle for the 50 beautiful afghans; CJ Argys for face masks; Ace Hardware for supplies; Salida Rotary Club for generous donations; wonderful cards from the Best family, Joan Padoven, Barton family, Leisher family; Connie Puterbaugh for the generous donation; Upper Arkansas Council of Governments for the goodies; Eckstein family for the goodies; Rick Ediger for the train.
Many groups and individuals have provided delicious meals and treats: Betty Furton, Treva and Willie Dominguez, Jerry and Sharon Estis, Karen Nunn, Yolanda Hansen, Mo Burrito, Amicas, Twila Geroux, Buena Vista Schools, Emily Lansing, Brooke Bedingfield, OTC staff, Carol Keller, High Country Bank, Salida Family Dentistry, Brown Dog Coffee, Eddie Sandoval, Barbara Zucker.
The brave staff at Columbine has risked their health and safety to tirelessly care for our residents. Seeing our community reach out and offer such love and support has been humbling and inspirational and deepens our commitment to our residents and their families. We are blessed to live among such exemplary neighbors, friends and families.
Dr. Vince Stack,
Columbine Manor Care Center