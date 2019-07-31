Dear Editor:
I enjoyed the lunch hosted by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce to bring awareness and celebrate Salida’s relationship with the Continental Divide Trail Coalition on July 25.
It was a very interesting opportunity to learn about the jewel in our backyard that is the Continental Divide Trail. The coalition’s mission meshing with Salida’s economic opportunities and a commitment to welcoming through-hikers was a valuable connection.
For businesses, complementary organizations including the Central Colorado Conservancy, the Forest Service, our city government representatives and the Salida chamber to work together to make the through-hikers’ experience in our town excellent and memorable, while supporting the mission of the coalition, is a wonderful accomplishment.
This effort began with a group of Salidans including Melanie and Justin Critelli, Emily and Andrew Walker, Mayor P.T. Wood, Nate Porter and others, working to establish Salida as a Gateway Community for the Continental Divide Trail in 2018.
And a thank you for the chamber’s efforts to connect the economic opportunities and create a community and through-hiker awareness component live on their website, salidachamber.org/welcomehikers/.
The Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community designation is specifically for towns that recognize the unique economic and cultural value that the trail brings. This equates to making services accessible to hikers, educating local residents and advocating continued access to public lands as well as ensuring the Continental Divide Trail remains a national landmark for generations to come.
The chamber’s mission is to promote vitality within the local business community through economic development, education and collaboration with their partners. Through beneficial partnerships we, as a community, benefit from having a chamber like Salida’s.
It is a privilege to work together as partners to make Salida the best Gateway Community and support the joined efforts of so many.
Lastly, smile and say hello to our through-hikers.
Deborah Fields,
Salida