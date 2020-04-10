Dear Editor:
As these extraordinary times begin to have serious economic and social consequences here in Chaffee County, we, and a number of mutual friends, have a suggestion as to how we can make a meaningful local contribution.
We propose, for those of us who can afford it, to redirect all or a substantial portion of the anticipated federal stimulus money we will be receiving to a Chaffee County focused non-profit or other entity structured and committed to providing financial and other assistance to those businesses and individuals who are now or may soon be facing shortfalls.
Our own preference would be to contribute to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
The fund, which has already raised nearly $250,000 but foresees even greater need, will direct its support to individuals and families in need via a partnership with Chaffee Department of Human Services.
It will also direct assistance to Chaffee County’s nonprofits, whose budgets and services will likely face severe reductions as their normal sources of support shrink.
Your own preference may lie elsewhere, in direct contributions to a community service entity or a nonprofit, but we urge a similar redirection of your anticipated Federal money.
Now is a time that those of us, even of modest resources, can express our appreciation, support and love for fellow citizens in a practical and timely way.
Alan and Karen Robinson, Joe Lyford, Libby Fay, Reed and Karen Dils, Bob and Marilyn Box, Barb and Doug Brady, Mary Helen Dunn, Scott Hartman, Nita and Gene Stevens,
Buena Vista