Brings a Tear to My Eye
The town is alive, the trees all aglow,
The mountains are white with new-fallen snow.
A beautiful season enhanced by the lights,
Makes everyone happy to see all the sights.
Then, I walk to the door and look up at the sky,
Thinking of the birth of Jesus brings a tear to my eye.
To be awed by the event, and his magnificent worth.
Wishing I could have been there to share in his birth.
My heart overflowing with love and with pride,
I can sense his love radiating both far and wide.
Christ is born, so let us share his love.
As God did when he sent his only son from above.
The beauty of his birth gives us the reason
To celebrate and enjoy this Christmas season.
Merry Christmas, 2019!
Linda Andersen,
Buena Vista