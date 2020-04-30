Dear Editor:
I read with interest the piece in Friday’s paper about Derald Brady of Brady’s garden center donating 10 percent of one week’s profits to the Presbyterian Church’s food bank. Ten percent of Brady’s profits for a week amounted to $2,650, according to the article. Employing a little math, one can extrapolate this to $106,000 profit a month, and $1,272,000 profit a year.
From a nursery … trees and plants.
I used to think the usurious prices in Salida were based in the fact that it costs more to do business here. Guess I was wrong.
Hundred thousand bucks a month profit – wow.
Marshall Nichols,
Howard