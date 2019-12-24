Cookies, milk, alfalfa
Local governments – Salida, Poncha Springs, Buena Vista and Chaffee County – should each be leaving Santa a glass of milk and cookies, along with a bale of alfalfa for his reindeer.
That is because this year, local governments are seeing sales tax revenue percentage increases in the double digits.
While the municipalities and county generally budget revenue increases conservatively at 4 to 5 percent, sales tax proceeds for 2019 have been consistently averaging increases of about 10 percent.
Since sales tax is typically local governments’ biggest single revenue source, the extra funds provide a cushion to sock away in reserves or use for special projects.
The source for Santa’s largesse?
Start with strong national and state economies. Near record low unemployment across the U.S. and in Colorado provides a sense of security, allowing workers the freedom to move from one job to another. With its mountains and recreation, the state naturally attracts visitors as well as those looking to change jobs, for a new start in life.
The influx of new residents, in turn, puts pressure on those living along Colorado’s Front Range, increasing traffic congestion and classroom sizes, whittling away at the sense of community. This prompts some existing residents to look elsewhere, to, for example, the county and valley.
Purchasing a house in the Upper Arkansas may be out of reach for many existing residents who work at various jobs and who are presently renters. But for those looking to move here from other cities in Colorado or from other states, in many instances housing is a bargain.
With good K-12 public schools, younger families are attracted, especially those who can work from home, using internet and phone to communicate and an occasional commute to a business base, or working on their own as lone eagles.
Given I-70 resort corridor traffic issues, with the interstate slowed by storms or closures, visitors are looking for alternatives to snail-like weekend get-aways with hours-long return trips back home.
The valley’s recreation, whether skiing, biking, hiking, fishing, boating, climbing, history gazing or art browsing, among others, attracts visitors and adds to residents’ quality of life.
The combination of increasing visitor numbers and a growing permanent population, from various sources, has resulted in Santa’s local government gift – sales tax bounties.
Ironically, some longtime residents see these gifts as coming at their expense in the form of higher taxes, higher home costs, increasing numbers of people using recreational resources, crowded parking lots and stores, etc.
For local governments, though, it’s Christmas.
Christmas blessings
While it sometimes seems we have gone overboard in the commercialization of Christmas, the holiday’s basics are a blessing.
Some of these are common, as simple as wishing strangers “Merry Christmas.”
Christmas church services bring the faithful together, to witness and celebrate the birth of the Savior, to pass along, to teach children the message that is the birth of Christ.
That humble birth brings families together to celebrate what’s most important – sharing time, sharing meals, enjoying the company of friends and loved ones, watching, enjoying the joy that lights up kids’ eyes and faces.
While exchanging gifts, at Christmas many give generously to groups and organizations whose mission is to serve others less fortunate, carrying on a tradition that started with the birth of Christ.
Here’s wishing you and those you love and cherish the blessings of Christmas.
— MJB