Flynn controversy raises questions
A story unfolding in the nation’s capital involving Michael Flynn appears to show top officials of the Obama administration discussing the former national security advisor as President Donald Trump was taking office in early 2017.
The officials, including former Vice President Joe Biden, requested the “unmasking” – the revealing of the name of a person recorded in a conversation with a foreign government – of Gen. Flynn. The general later was the subject of another meeting with top government officials including then-President Obama.
In the weeks and months following, Gen. Flynn resigned his administration post and later pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI, a plea he has since asked to have rescinded.
The Flynn case was the first major controversy of the Trump administration, which led to the Mueller investigation into supposed Trump administration officials’ ties to Russia and Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and, ultimately, the impeachment of the president.
Recently released notes of top FBI officials showed agents in early 2017 discussing tactics and desired goals of a forthcoming interview with the general, whether to set him up to be caught in a lie, to perjure himself or to get him fired from the Trump administration.
This information prompted the Department of Justice to announce last week that it was dropping the Flynn investigation.
This prompted former President Obama to state that the “rule of law was at risk” with law enforcement officials choosing not to prosecute Gen. Flynn.
Critics claim Obama administration officials intentionally used the general to damage the Trump administration, to tie the president up in legal proceedings.
Whether the latter is true or not remains to be seen. A concern, however, is that some FBI officials apparently plotted against Gen. Flynn, using interviews to set him up to remove him from his administration position and to use him as a pawn to testify in the Mueller Russia investigation.
In essence, this was using the nation’s top law enforcement agency for political purposes, something that should never happen in America.
Is this much ado about not much or an instance of top government officials seeking to damage, if not destroy, a president and his administration?
The story continues.
Fallout taking a toll
The novel coronavirus has taken a toll on individuals, organizations, businesses and government.
Colorado officials this week announced that the virus is leading to drastic reductions in projected sales and income tax projections that could mean a $3.3 billion fall in state revenue.
If correct, this amounts to about a 10 percent drop in the state’s overall 2020-21 proposed budget and a 25 percent decline in the general fund. The estimates follow what earlier this year looked to be nearly $1 billion above budgeted totals coming into state coffers from a strong, growing economy.
The budget hole will have deep repercussions to all aspects of the state, including transportation and public school funding.
Salida School District officials learned this week that the drop in state revenues would likely mean a 10 percent drop or a decrease of $1.5 million in state funding. District officials decided to take a “stable” approach to the potential shortfall, to rely on reserves if necessary to bridge a funding gap.
Other local governments will see declines as well, in large part from drops in consumer spending resulting in sales tax income decreases. Just what the declines are depends in large part on how state and local economies respond from the virus’s fallout.
— MJB